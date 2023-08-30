Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Declines By 17.8%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ADSEW opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. ADS-TEC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,198 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

