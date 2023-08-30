Short Interest in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Increases By 33.7%

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the July 31st total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Alkermes Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALKS opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.57 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

In related news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 131,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

