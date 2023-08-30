Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Expands By 35.4%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMWAY stock opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $66.59. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $58.14 and a 52 week high of $78.96.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.547 dividend. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

