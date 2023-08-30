Short Interest in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Expands By 35.1%

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the July 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $8.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently 960.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,347.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading

