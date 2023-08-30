Short Interest in GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Expands By 35.1%

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,500 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the July 31st total of 503,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMYTF opened at C$80.00 on Wednesday. GMO Payment Gateway has a 1 year low of C$80.00 and a 1 year high of C$94.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$85.73.

GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services.

