Short Interest in GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Expands By 35.1%

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,500 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the July 31st total of 503,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GMYTF opened at C$80.00 on Wednesday. GMO Payment Gateway has a 1 year low of C$80.00 and a 1 year high of C$94.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$85.73.
GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile
