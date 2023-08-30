Silergy (OTCMKTS:SLEGF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Silergy (OTCMKTS:SLEGF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Silergy Stock Performance

SLEGF stock opened at $188.10 on Friday. Silergy has a one year low of $188.10 and a one year high of $188.10.

Silergy Company Profile

Silergy Corp. engages in the research, design, development, and sales of analog and mixed-digital integrated circuit (ICs) products in China and internationally. The company offers DC-DC and AC-DC regulators, AC and DC LED drives, power and battery management IC's, power modules, protection switch IC's, USB power switches, low dropout regulators, sensors, ESD protection products, amplifiers, motor drivers, and embedded processors.

