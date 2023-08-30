Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) & 3M (NYSE:MMM) Critical Contrast

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) and 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sintx Technologies and 3M, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 3M 2 9 0 0 1.82

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,295.21%. 3M has a consensus price target of $112.27, indicating a potential upside of 6.35%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than 3M.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sintx Technologies and 3M’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $895,000.00 4.32 -$12.04 million N/A N/A 3M $34.23 billion 1.70 $5.78 billion ($2.84) -37.17

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -421.17% -84.05% -52.33% 3M -4.43% 38.99% 10.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. The Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment tapes, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The Healthcare segment offers health care procedure coding and reimbursement software; skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions; dentistry and orthodontia solutions; and filtration and purification systems. The Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; cleaning products for the home; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

