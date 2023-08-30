Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Down 3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during trading on Monday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $71.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile traded as low as $61.66 and last traded at $61.66. Approximately 745,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,638,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SQM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $184,773,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 191.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,876,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,549,000 after acquiring an additional 831,423 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after acquiring an additional 747,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 730,931 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.5119 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

