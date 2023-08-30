Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Trading 5.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $6.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Soho House & Co Inc. traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 16,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 198,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00.
Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.18 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.
