S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Trading 1.1% Higher

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.74. 11,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 12,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

