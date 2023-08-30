Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $181.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPWH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

In related news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 10,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $47,520.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,917 shares in the company, valued at $339,348.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 378,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 338,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 237.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 294,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

