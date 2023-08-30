Sprinklr (CXM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Sprinklr has set its Q2 guidance at $0.04-0.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.19-0.21 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sprinklr to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
Shares of CXM stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.79, a PEG ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.93. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $15.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $3,956,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,184.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $3,990,342.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $3,956,184.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,184.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,661,001 shares of company stock valued at $23,807,074. 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sprinklr
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
