STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $28,157,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.10.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

