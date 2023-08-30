STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Shares Up 5%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 10,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNVVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SNVVF

STEP Energy Services Stock Up 5.0 %

About STEP Energy Services

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.