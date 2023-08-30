StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

