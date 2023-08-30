StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.66 on Monday. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.