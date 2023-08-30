StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.73 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

