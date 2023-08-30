StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Shares Up 1.7%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

SVAUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.75 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered StorageVault Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0021 per share. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

