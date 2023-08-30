Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Trading Down 1.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sun Country Airlines traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 21,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 465,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $33,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,490 shares in the company, valued at $706,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $33,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,490 shares in the company, valued at $706,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 3,440,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $69,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,158,814.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,623,998 shares of company stock worth $73,155,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $823.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

