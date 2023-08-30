SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Trading Up 0.7%

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 2,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SWK from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

SWK Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $200.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SWK

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKH. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SWK by 306.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SWK by 32.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SWK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SWK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

