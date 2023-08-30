TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TIXT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $648.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

