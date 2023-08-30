Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,805,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $15,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,846.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $437,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,848 shares of company stock valued at $799,176. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading

