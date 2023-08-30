The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. The Hain Celestial Group traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 1042849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,293,000 after purchasing an additional 232,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,354,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after purchasing an additional 558,264 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

