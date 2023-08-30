The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Down 4.6% After Analyst Downgrade

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. The Hain Celestial Group traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31. 259,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 910,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAIN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 703.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after buying an additional 1,207,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after buying an additional 1,134,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,824,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $988.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

