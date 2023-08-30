The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE THG opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.90 and a 1 year high of $148.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -124.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

