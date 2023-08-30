The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s FY2023 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Middleby stock opened at $145.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.55. Middleby has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $162.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $223,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,418.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $223,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,418.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,202.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $475,890 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 44.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Middleby by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Middleby by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

