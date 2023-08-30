Torrid (CURV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect Torrid to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Torrid has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.16 million. Torrid had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Torrid to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. Torrid has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Torrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Torrid by 92.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Torrid by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Torrid by 34.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

