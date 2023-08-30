Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 36,882 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,745,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,882 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.3% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,112,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $184.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

