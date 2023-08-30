Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,106 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAN. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAN stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.73.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

