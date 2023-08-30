Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 158,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 106,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BYM opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.