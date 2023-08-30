Truist Financial Corp Takes $132,000 Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

NYSE:TME opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

