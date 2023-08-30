Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136,515 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Tutor Perini worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 66.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 50.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,425,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 475,182 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 574,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 51,910 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

NYSE:TPC opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $458.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.80 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.