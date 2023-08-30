United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Stock Price Down 19.3%

Shares of United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) traded down 19.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 284,761 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 156,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

United Health Products Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

