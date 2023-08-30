Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Down 22.0% in August

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the July 31st total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $260,352.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,074.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 53,678 shares of company stock valued at $604,270 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 81.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,150 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Upwork by 296.2% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,247,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,998,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,200 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 31.2% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,481,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $10,257,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. Upwork has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.71 million. Research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

