Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $3,670,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 157.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 291,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 178,027 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Elequin Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 188,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 18,680 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 1.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 426.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

