US Bancorp DE Acquires 106 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,489,000 after purchasing an additional 377,046 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 911.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $174.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day moving average of $153.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.30. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $188.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

