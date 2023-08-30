US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $454,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 2.3 %

HIW opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIW shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIW

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

