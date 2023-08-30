US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Smartsheet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

SMAR opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at $602,553.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

