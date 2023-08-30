US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2023

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARFree Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Smartsheet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMAR

Smartsheet Stock Up 4.2 %

SMAR opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at $602,553.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.