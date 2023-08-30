US Bancorp DE Buys 101 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RLI were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RLI by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RLI by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,355,000 after acquiring an additional 196,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RLI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $129.57 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.17.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.93%.

RLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

