US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Stock Up 2.4 %

ICL stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICL

ICL Group Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.