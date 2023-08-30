US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.78%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NNN REIT Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

