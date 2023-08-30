US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on W. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.19. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

