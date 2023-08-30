US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,502 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,123 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,100,000 after purchasing an additional 938,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,396,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,873,000 after purchasing an additional 472,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $43.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 463.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.