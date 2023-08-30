US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CHEF opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Director Joseph M. Cugine bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,914.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

