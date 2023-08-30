US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 25.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $264,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,057.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $264,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,057.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $112.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

