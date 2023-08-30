US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in XPeng were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in XPeng by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,096,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in XPeng by 148.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $2,262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,318,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPEV opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 3.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. BOCOM International lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $25.30 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

