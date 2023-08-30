US Bancorp DE Has $173,000 Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AGCO were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $95,107,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth $91,395,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $85,792,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $145.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.64.

Get Our Latest Report on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.