US Bancorp DE Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,152,000 after purchasing an additional 70,813 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 441,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,802,000 after purchasing an additional 145,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Murphy USA by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $317.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.58 and a 200 day moving average of $283.38. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.65 and a 12 month high of $323.40.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.16%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total transaction of $10,013,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,729 shares in the company, valued at $53,758,446.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,815 shares of company stock worth $22,153,785. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.60.

Read Our Latest Report on MUSA

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.