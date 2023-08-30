US Bancorp DE Has $180,000 Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

SAVA stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,020.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Richard Barry acquired 1,906 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $32,020.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 276,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,020.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 30,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 886,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,475,549.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,812 shares of company stock worth $587,542. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

(Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.