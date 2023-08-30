US Bancorp DE Has $185,000 Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,445 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $679,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,161,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $18,953,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,060.00 and a beta of 1.28. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $583.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 24.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

